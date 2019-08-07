Puerto Rico's Supreme Court Rules Pierluisi Unconstitutionally Sworn In As Governor

  • Pedro Pierluisi, sworn in as Puerto Rico's governor last week, has been ordered by the island's Supreme Court to resign as governor, following his swearing in last Friday.
Puerto Rico's Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that Pedro Pierluisi was unconstitutionally sworn in as governor last Friday.

The court has ordered Pierluisi to resign by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Judge Rafael Martinez Torres said a 2005 legislative amendment to the law of succession, called Law 7 — which allows only one chamber of Puerto Rico's Congress to unilaterally approve the secretary of state becoming governor — violates the commonwealth's constitution.

As a result, the Supreme Court voided Perluisi's swearing-in because he was not previously confirmed as secretary of state by both Puerto Rico's Senate and House. Only the House of Representatives weighed in.

Pierluisi was nominated as secretary of state by former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who resigned last Friday amid public protests and a scandal over a thread of homophobic and misogynistic texts.

Pierluisi said previously he would respect whatever ruling was made.

The island's constitution calls for the secretary of state to be the first in the line of gubernatorial succession. The next person in the constitutional line of succession is Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez, who has stated she had "no interest" in assuming the post.

But on Wednesday, Vázquez issued a statement saying she will comply with the order of succession.

"Puerto Rico needs certainty and stability," she wrote, adding that she is acting out of "deference and respect" to the Supreme Court ruling.

Puerto Rico's Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, who represents the island in the U.S. Congress, similarly echoed calls for stability.

"It is important to restore credibility in Washington by showing that we are able to govern ourselves according to our own Constitution," González said in a statement.

Related Content

Puerto Rico’s Leadership Crisis Heads To Island’s Supreme Court

The next battle in the heated war over Puerto Rico’s leadership will be waged in the U.S. territory’s Supreme Court.

The island’s high court announced that it will begin holding hearings Tuesday on whether Pedro Pierluisi is Puerto Rico’s legitimate governor. But even if the court rules in Pierluisi’s favor, a combative Senate could make his life complicated.

New Puerto Rico Governor Sworn In Amid Political Chaos

Pedro Pierluisi has been sworn in as the new governor of Puerto Rico, succeeding Ricardo Rosselló who resigned in disgrace and appointed Pierluisi as secretary of state.

According to the island's constitution, the secretary of state is the first in line to succeed the governor. Puerto Rico's House of Representatives approved Pierluisi's nomination earlier Friday.

Puerto Rico's Governor Plans To Resign Friday, But No One Knows Who Will Replace Him

As the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, prepares to leave office Friday in the face of massive public protest against his administration, the island's political leaders are scrambling to decide who should replace him.

Rosselló, who was ensnared in a scandal over the publication of leaked e-mails in which he and other government officials disparaged women and gay people, as well as victims of Hurricane Maria, said he would resign at 5 p.m. August 2.

Puerto Rico Gov. Rosselló Names His Possible Successor

With just two days before he leaves office, disgraced Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has named a new secretary of state who would then become Puerto Rico's top leader on Friday — if the island's lawmakers approve.

"After much analysis, and taking into account the best interests of our people, I have selected Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia to fill the vacancy of Secretary of State," Rosselló tweeted Wednesday morning, confirming days of rumors that he had tapped his former rival to take over.