Rape Is Rampant At This Women’s Prison. Anyone Who Complains Is Punished, Lawsuit Says

By ROMY ELLENBOGEN 1 hour ago
  • An aerial view of the sprawling Coleman complex near Wildwood, Fla.
    Miami Herald

For years, male officers at the women’s work camp at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex sexually harassed and assaulted inmates in what amounted to a “sanctuary” for systemic abuse, a space where they were shielded from any consequences.

If the women complained about being groped, fondled or forced to perform sex acts on officers, the inmates were the ones who were punished.

Fourteen women, ranging in age from 30 to 56 and nearly all first-time offenders, have banded together to sue the United States, not under pseudonyms but under their real names, over the abuse they say they’ve endured at the Bureau of Prisons-operated camp. Seven of the women are still incarcerated.

