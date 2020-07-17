Rebekah Jones, Fired Coronavirus Data Scientist, Files Whistleblower Complaint

By Mario Ariza - Sun Sentinel 40 minutes ago
  • Syracuse University

Rebekah Jones, the Florida coronavirus data scientist who was fired in early May for alleged insubordination, has filed a whistleblower complaint against the Florida Department of Health, saying that she was removed from her post for refusing to falsify data.

The complaint comes during a moment of heightened scrutiny of Florida’s public coronavirus statistics and an explosion in virus infections that has some calling the state — and South Florida specifically — the epicenter of the global pandemic.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has denied the allegations of data falsification.

Read more at our news partner South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
rebekah jones
COVID-19
news
Coronavirus
Sun Sentinel

Related Content

Former Florida Data Official Rebekah Jones on State Manipulating COVID-19 Data

By Jun 25, 2020
Syracuse University

Florida’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge, making it one of the new hotspots in the country. In testimony to Congress this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there’s been a disturbing surge in new COVID cases in Arizona, Texas and Florida.

South Florida remains the epicenter for the pandemic accounting for more than 50 percent of total cases statewide. '

Are You Working The COVID-19 Front Lines In Health Care? Tell Us Your Story

By 3 hours ago

Florida is now the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States.

The progression of COVID-19 is predictable: Case counts go up, hospital admissions rise, and then ICU admissions increase. And finally, the death toll rises.

Which Sparks Set Off Miami’s COVID Wildfire? The Clues Are In The Cases, Experts Say

By Ben Conarck & Daniel Chang / Miami Herald 8 hours ago

When COVID-19 roared back to life across Florida in mid-June after several weeks of relative quiet, Miami-Dade County quickly became a hot spot far exceeding other parts of the state, despite a more cautious reopening and a relatively early shutdown order.