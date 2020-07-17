Rebekah Jones, Fired Coronavirus Data Scientist, Files Whistleblower Complaint

Rebekah Jones, the Florida coronavirus data scientist who was fired in early May for alleged insubordination, has filed a whistleblower complaint against the Florida Department of Health, saying that she was removed from her post for refusing to falsify data.

The complaint comes during a moment of heightened scrutiny of Florida’s public coronavirus statistics and an explosion in virus infections that has some calling the state — and South Florida specifically — the epicenter of the global pandemic.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has denied the allegations of data falsification.

