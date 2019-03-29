Red Cross Says Venezuela Will Finally Let Aid In As Guaidó's Wife Comes To South Florida

Venezuela’s authoritarian regime may have finally acknowledged on Friday that the country is suffering a humanitarian crisis. The news comes as the wife of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó visits South Florida this weekend to collect humanitarian aid.

This week news emerged of an internal U.N. report that says a quarter of Venezuela’s 30 million people are in dire need of humanitarian aid. Now – after years of denying Venezuela’s economic catastrophe – socialist President Nicolás Maduro appears to have agreed to let international aid in.

The International Federation of the Red Cross says it will be allowed to distribute food, medicine and other basics that are desperately scarce in Venezuela. (But by late Friday afternoon Maduro had yet to comment.)

The U.S. and some 50 other countries no longer consider Maduro Venezuela’s president. They instead recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as its constitutionally legitimate leader.

Guaidó’s wife, Fabiana Rosales, visited President Trump in Washington this week. And this weekend she’ll be in South Florida collecting humanitarian aid for Venezuelans and rallying support for her husband’s movement.

Rosales will be at an aid warehouse Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm, at Northwest 107th Avenue and 114th Street in Miami. Sunday afternoon at 5 pm she’ll be at Miami-Dade College’s West Campus in Doral.