Reduced Red Tide Helps Keep Manatee Deaths In Florida Down In 2019

State wildlife officials say fewer manatees died in 2019 in Florida compared with the year before.



Statewide, manatee deaths decreased to 606 deaths last year, down from 824 in 2018.

Experts say it appears the main cause of the decline in deaths is the reduced effect of red tide algae on manatees.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that boats and other watercraft were the biggest cause of manatee deaths last year, causing at least 136 of the fatalities — or about 22% for the year.

A cause of death has not been determined in 119 cases.

