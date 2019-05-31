Reliving America's journey into the Space Age

June 14th - June 20th WLRN CELEBRATES THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE APOLLO 11 MOON LANDING WITH A WEEK OF SPECIAL PROGRAMMING.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: CHASING THE MOON - Historical documentary - A look at the people, the politics and the promise that launched America into the Space Age.

“Chasing the Moon,” a film by Robert Stone, reimagines the race to the moon for a new generation, upending much of the conventional mythology surrounding the effort. The series recasts the Space Age as a fascinating stew of scientific innovation, political calculation, media spectacle, visionary impulses and personal drama. Utilizing a visual feast of previously overlooked and lost archival material — much of which has never before been seen by the public — the film features a diverse cast of characters who played key roles in these historic events. Among those included are astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Frank Borman and Bill Anders; Sergei Khrushchev, son of the former Soviet premier and a leading Soviet rocket engineer; Poppy Northcutt, a 25-year old “mathematics whiz” who gained worldwide attention as the first woman to serve in the all-male bastion of NASA’s Mission Control; and Ed Dwight, the Air Force pilot selected by the Kennedy administration to train as America’s first black astronaut.

WHEN WE WERE APOLLO - Historical Documentary - An intimate and personal look at the Apollo Space Program through the lives and experiences of some of its most inspiring behind-the-scenes figures: engineers, technicians, builders and contractors who spent the better part of a decade working to get us to the moon and back.

We know the stories of the astronauts who went to the moon and the figureheads who inspired us to go. But what about the rest of Project Apollo's workforce––the 400,000 men and women who spent the better part of a decade to get us to our planetary neighbor and back? When We Were Apollo shares their story.

LANDING ON AIRWAVES - Historical Documentary - A collection of stories from those who remember watching the Apollo 11 moon landing on television.

On July 20, 1969, an estimated 530 million people from around the world watched the Apollo 11 moon landing on television. Landing on Airwaves includes a series of interviews from those who remember watching the Apollo 11 moon landing on television on July 20, 1969. The film uses archival footage and stories from an array of filmmakers who were given total creative control to complete a single task: Film the moon.

