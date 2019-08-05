Remembering Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, A Victim Of The Dayton Shooting

Originally published on August 5, 2019 7:16 pm
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
Throughout the show, we're remembering some of the people who died in this weekend's two mass shootings.
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
Beatrice Warren Curtis was killed early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio. Several longtime friends told The Washington Post that she was one of the most generous people they knew.
SHAPIRO: She wasn't married and didn't have children. Friends say she often helped out families in need by buying school supplies or Christmas gifts for the kids.
CORNISH: Childhood friend Ricky Brown said, quote, "she would do anything for anybody without thought or hesitation."
SHAPIRO: Warren Curtis was 36 years old. She was one of nine people who died in Dayton, Ohio, yesterday. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.