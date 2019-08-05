Remembering Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, A Victim Of The Dayton Shooting

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Throughout the show, we're remembering some of the people who died in this weekend's two mass shootings.

Beatrice Warren Curtis was killed early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio. Several longtime friends told The Washington Post that she was one of the most generous people they knew.

SHAPIRO: She wasn't married and didn't have children. Friends say she often helped out families in need by buying school supplies or Christmas gifts for the kids.

CORNISH: Childhood friend Ricky Brown said, quote, "she would do anything for anybody without thought or hesitation."

Warren Curtis was 36 years old. She was one of nine people who died in Dayton, Ohio, yesterday.