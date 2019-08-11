Remembering Pearl Harbor & it's Unknown Heroes

Monday 8pm, LIFELINE: PEARL HARBOR'S UNKNOWN HERO - Historical Documentary - Narrated by actor Gary Sinise, this film tells the story of how U.S. Navy sailor Joe George became an unlikely hero when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, and how he was recognized with a Bronze Medal for his actions more than 70 years later.

Joe George is probably a name unfamiliar to almost every American, but on December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor, Joe George was every bit a hero in the opening moments of America’s violent entry into World War II. George, a crewman on the USS Vestal, which was moored along side the USS Arizona on Battleship Row in the harbor, ignored orders from a superior officer and helped save the lives of 6 USS Arizona crewmen, the last Arizona sailors to get off the battleship alive.

9:30pm REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR - Documentary - Narrated by veteran Hollywood actor Tom Selleck,this film chronicles the personal stories of veterans and citizens who witnessed the surprise attack by the Japanese on the American Pacific Fleet on December 7, 1941, launching the United States into World War II.

Using archival footage and photos and graphics, the documentary shows in detail the bombings on Oahu, along with the fiery explosion of the USS Arizona, the sinking of the USS Oklahoma, and the attacks on Hickam Field, as well as on other parts of the island. REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR documents the 75th anniversary, the tragic events and the courageous acts of those who were in or near Pearl Harbor on that day. The film includes first-person accounts from sailors, airmen, soldiers and civilians, including Lou Conter, USS Arizona; James Downing, USS Virginia; Vernon Carter, US Army Air Corps, Hickam Field; and Barbara Kotinek, who was just six years old at the time and lived within eyesight of Pearl Harbor.