Rep. Javier Fernández, Author Of ‘Somebody’s Daughter’ & ‘Chartered’ Documentary

On the Aug. 27, 2019 episode of Sundial:

Head Start on Gun Laws

The next legislative session begins in January and, until then, lawmakers meet in committee weeks, the first of which begins in mid-September. South Miami Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández called for a special session to address gun reform in response to the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton.

Cyberbulling



Krop Senior High School in Miami-Dade County required all students to read the new book "Somebody’s Daughter" for summer reading. It’s by local author Rochelle Weinstein and tackles the subject of cyberbullying, and specifically revenge porn, which has become common among youth. WLRN’s Christine DiMattei spoke with Weinstein as well as Elisa d’Amico, Co-Founder of the Cyber Civil Rights Legal Project.

Chartered

WLRN's new radio documentary “Chartered” by education reporter Jessica Bakeman premiered Tuesday. It follows three years of reporting into Florida’s charter school system, the expansion of charter schools in Jefferson County and what that could mean in South Florida. Bakeman joined Sundial to discuss the project.