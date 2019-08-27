Related Program: 
Sundial

Rep. Javier Fernández, Author Of ‘Somebody’s Daughter’ & ‘Chartered’ Documentary

By 1 minute ago
  • South Miami Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández protesting with other elected officials at the Miami Gun Show in 2018.
    South Miami Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández protesting with other elected officials at the Miami Gun Show in 2018.
    Sam Turken / WLRN

On the Aug. 27, 2019 episode of Sundial:

 

Head Start on Gun Laws

 

The next legislative session begins in January and, until then, lawmakers meet in committee weeks, the first of which begins in mid-September. South Miami Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández called for a special session to address gun reform in response to the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton.

 


Cyberbulling
 

Krop Senior High School in Miami-Dade County required all students to read the new book "Somebody’s Daughter" for summer reading. It’s by local author Rochelle Weinstein and tackles the subject of cyberbullying, and specifically revenge porn, which has become common among youth. WLRN’s Christine DiMattei spoke with Weinstein as well as Elisa d’Amico, Co-Founder of the Cyber Civil Rights Legal Project.

 

Chartered

WLRN's new radio documentary “Chartered” by education reporter Jessica Bakeman premiered Tuesday. It follows three years of reporting into Florida’s charter school system, the expansion of charter schools in Jefferson County and what that could mean in South Florida. Bakeman joined Sundial to discuss the project.

 

Related Content

Congressman Ted Deutch Is Pushing For A Carbon Fee And Ban On Assualt Weapons

By 22 hours ago
AP

Congressman Ted Deutch (D-FL) said on Sundial Monday that retreating from the Paris Climate Agreement makes America "weaker" and that he plans to push hard for two things in the coming months: a carbon fee and gun reform legislation.

Democrats Call For Special Session On Gun Violence, But DeSantis Says It Likely Won't Happen

By Danielle Prieur Aug 22, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Ron DeSantis says he doesn’t think the Florida legislature will call a special session to address gun violence. 

Democrats have been calling for the legislature to reconvene since Tuesday. 

Democrats want a special session to consider gun regulations like stricter background checks. 

But DeSantis says he wants the legislature to focus on funding improved threat assessment.

Read more at WMFE.org.

FAU Study Finds 6% Of Adolescents Bully Themselves Online

By Jessica Bakeman Oct 31, 2017
Flickr/Eddie~S

Parents: Have your kids been cyberbullied? If so, have you considered they might be the ones posting mean comments about themselves?

A new Florida Atlantic University study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found about about 6 percent of adolescents have engaged in “digital self-harm.”

Boys were more likely than girls to post or share mean things about themselves on social media. And LGBT kids were three times as likely than their peers to “self-troll.”

Palm Beach County Lowers Bullying Rate

By Ebony Joseph Jul 22, 2015
Ebony Joseph / WLRN

In the past two years, Palm Beach County schools have slashed the number of reported bullying cases by nearly 30 percent, down to 544 cases during the 2013 to 2014 school year from 748 cases the school year before.

As the district with the highest bullying rate in the state, the data supports a push to leave that status behind. 

To tackle the issue, nearly 60 school board officials, students and parents met Tuesday -- in the middle of summer -- for the county’s first anti-bullying roundtable.

To Lawmakers, Florida's First All-Charter School District Is ‘A Success Story.' But Is It Really? ’

By 2 hours ago
Jessica Bakeman / WLRN News

To state leaders who support charter schools, rural Jefferson County was a poster child for public school failure.

By the summer of 2016, the small Panhandle school district had racked up a decade of Ds and Fs under Florida’s high-stakes system for rating school performance. More than half of its middle/high school students had been held back at least twice. At the hands of a dysfunctional local government, the district had devolved into one of the worst in Florida.