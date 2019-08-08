Rocket Launch Illuminates Tampa Bay Sky, Wows Early Risers

As rocket launches go, Thursday’s deployment of a communications satellite from Cape Canaveral was nothing too unusual.



For early risers across Tampa Bay, though, it was far beyond typical.

At 6:13 a.m., United Launch Alliance launched a communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force space and missile center.

Residents across Tampa Bay didn’t have to look too carefully toward the eastern sky to see some spectacular views as the dark skies illuminated with the bright white trail left by the passenger van-sized rocket as it ascended into space.

The vivid trail caught the attention of quite a few folks across Tampa Bay who posted their views on social media – some not realizing what was causing the unusual bright light.



Despite some clouds and showers around the area this morning, we were able to see some noctilucent clouds from the Atlas V rocket launch over at Cape Canaveral. pic.twitter.com/MCvugvtPfx— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 8, 2019

Looks like I missed the rocket launch pic.twitter.com/Qbw3zBs5fz— Carl Lisciandrello (@carlmarksWUSF) August 8, 2019

Saturn V rocket take off this morning as seen from Tampa area. pic.twitter.com/RnHbJVRyoW— Les and Spot (@LesAndSpot) August 8, 2019

Despite some clouds and showers around the area this morning, we were able to see some noctilucent clouds from the Atlas V rocket launch over at Cape Canaveral. pic.twitter.com/MCvugvtPfx— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 8, 2019

#Florida life: when rockets go up in the wee hours on the east coast, we get cool silvery clouds as the sun rises on the west coast. #unlocktampabay pic.twitter.com/clgM1Cbs4T— Kevin Wiatrowski (@VisitTampaBayPR) August 8, 2019