Rocket Launch Illuminates Tampa Bay Sky, Wows Early Risers

By 18 minutes ago
  • Thursday's launch of the United Launch Alliance communications satellite lit up the sky over Northdale.
    JULIO OCHOA / WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA
Originally published on August 8, 2019 10:31 am

As rocket launches go, Thursday’s deployment of a communications satellite from Cape Canaveral was nothing too unusual.

For early risers across Tampa Bay, though, it was far beyond typical.

At 6:13 a.m., United Launch Alliance launched a communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force space and missile center.

Residents across Tampa Bay didn’t have to look too carefully toward the eastern sky to see some spectacular views as the dark skies illuminated with the bright white trail left by the passenger van-sized rocket as it ascended into space.

The vivid trail caught the attention of quite a few folks across Tampa Bay who posted their views on social media – some not realizing what was causing the unusual bright light.

Space Coast
Cape Canaveral
air force
news

