Runcie: Broward School District Has 'Moral Responsibility' To Help Hurricane Dorian Survivors

By 17 minutes ago
  • Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie, members of the school board and other community leaders announce plans to assist Hurricane Dorian survivors during a news conference in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.
    Broward County Public Schools superintendent Robert Runcie, members of the school board and other community leaders announce plans to assist Hurricane Dorian survivors during a news conference in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.
    Jessica Bakeman / WLRN

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said the district has experience helping people displaced by natural disasters and is prepared to do it again for Hurricane Dorian survivors.

The Broward school district took in more than 1,000 students after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and 1,500 after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands two years ago, Runcie said during a news conference  in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.

Runcie said he wasn't sure how many new students to expect as a result of Hurricane Dorian, but regardless, the district is ready to welcome them with "open arms."

“We have a moral responsibility at this moment — given the fact that we have been spared the worst of the hurricane — to help our families, our friends that are in the Bahamas," Runcie said. "Because we could be in that situation, and we would need all the help that we could muster from around the world."

The district's Lauderdale Manors Early Learning and Family Resource Center in Fort Lauderdale will be open to assist Bahamian families starting Friday morning, he said. The center will provide food, clothing and support in registering children for public schools.

The district is also working with the Broward Education Foundation, the United Way of Broward County and BrightStar Credit Union to collect money and supplies for the relief effort in the Bahamas.

Donations may be dropped off at the Broward Education Foundation School Supply Center in Davie or at BrightStar locations throughout Broward. Financial contributions can be made online at the foundation's website.

Tags: 
education
Hurricane Dorian
Broward County Public Schools
robert runcie
news
Local News
Bahamas
The Bahamas

Related Content

#BahamaStrong: Here's How To Help In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Dorian

By & Sep 2, 2019
Associated Press

Shortly after Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Abaco island Sunday afternoon, it was obvious the storm would be one of the most catastrophic the Bahamas had ever experienced. The Category 5 storm's wind gusts reached a terrifying 220 mph, while storm surge plowed the coast as high as 20 feet, submerging whole towns like Marsh Harbour.

For This Bahamian Family, Vacations Turned Into a Nightmare With No Way To Get Back Home

By 19 hours ago
AP

Ariel and Delavoe Wilson crouched over their phones at a Dunkin Donuts in Fort Lauderdale. Over a WhatsApp group, they scrolled up and down, gazing at photos and videos of Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in the Bahamas. Images of familiar places that, oddly, no longer looked familiar.

“Just about everywhere is devastation,” said Delavoe. “My own house. My street. The airport. All the smaller places that are much closer to the sea.”

Satellite Imagery Shows Extent Of Devastating Flooding On Grand Bahama Island

By & 21 hours ago

Loading...

A commercial satellite image shows just how much of Grand Bahama Island is underwater following days of torrential rain and massive storm surge from Hurricane Dorian.