Runcie: Broward School District Has 'Moral Responsibility' To Help Hurricane Dorian Survivors

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said the district has experience helping people displaced by natural disasters and is prepared to do it again for Hurricane Dorian survivors.

The Broward school district took in more than 1,000 students after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and 1,500 after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands two years ago, Runcie said during a news conference in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.

Runcie said he wasn't sure how many new students to expect as a result of Hurricane Dorian, but regardless, the district is ready to welcome them with "open arms."

“We have a moral responsibility at this moment — given the fact that we have been spared the worst of the hurricane — to help our families, our friends that are in the Bahamas," Runcie said. "Because we could be in that situation, and we would need all the help that we could muster from around the world."

The district's Lauderdale Manors Early Learning and Family Resource Center in Fort Lauderdale will be open to assist Bahamian families starting Friday morning, he said. The center will provide food, clothing and support in registering children for public schools.

The district is also working with the Broward Education Foundation, the United Way of Broward County and BrightStar Credit Union to collect money and supplies for the relief effort in the Bahamas.

Donations may be dropped off at the Broward Education Foundation School Supply Center in Davie or at BrightStar locations throughout Broward. Financial contributions can be made online at the foundation's website.