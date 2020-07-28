In Rush To Spend $474 Million From CARES, Miami-Dade Cuts Money For City COVID Relief

Miami-Dade cities may sue for a larger share of a $474 million pool of federal COVID relief dollars that county commissioners have been racing to allocate to charities, businesses and residents across the county.

The administration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez this month slashed a planned $135 million allocation to cities to just $30 million, inflaming an already tense stand-off over how much of the federal CARES Act should be spent at the municipal level and how much should be distributed by Miami-Dade.

“This is going to be a class-action lawsuit,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said after addressing county commissioners during his allotted two minutes in Monday’s online meeting of the board with the authority to spend the federal dollars. Suarez called the county’s latest $30 million earmark for the county’s 34 cities “grossly unfair” and robbing municipalities of the ability to set spending priorities at the most local of levels.

