Satellite Imagery Shows Extent Of Devastating Flooding On Grand Bahama Island

By & 1 hour ago

Loading...

A commercial satellite image shows just how much of Grand Bahama Island is underwater following days of torrential rain and massive storm surge from Hurricane Dorian.

The image was taken Monday by the Finnish company ICEYE. The ICEYE satellite uses radar to look through the clouds, allowing it to take pictures even while the rain continues to fall. The image shows that vast sections of Grand Bahama Island, including its main airport, are now flooded. The land that remains above water appears nearly black in the image.

The storm hit the island late Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane and then stalled, bringing a storm surge of up to 23 feet above normal levels in some areas. Some parts of the island are expected to get at least 30 inches of rain, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm's core finally began moving away on Tuesday afternoon.

Dorian is tied with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane as the strongest storm to hit land in the Atlantic.

The Red Cross estimates that as many as 13,000 houses might have been damaged or destroyed on Grand Bahama Island and the neighboring Abaco Islands, which also saw extensive flooding and where at least five people were killed. The organization is also concerned that salt water may have contaminated wells, worsening the potential humanitarian crisis.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Bahamas
The Bahamas
#BahamaStrong
news
Hurricane Dorian

Related Content

Dorian Weakens To A Category 2, But Is 'Growing In Size'

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 2:51 p.m. ET

Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to Category 2 after spending more than a day thrashing Grand Bahama Island. The core of the storm is finally "moving away from Grand Bahama Island," according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. But the storm still poses a threat of "dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge ... through this evening."

Deadly Dorian Pounds Relentlessly At Desperate Bahamas

By 8 hours ago
Associated Press

Hurricane Dorian remained stationary early Tuesday, its relentless winds causing catastrophic damage in the northwest Bahamas, flooding the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with walls of water reaching the second floors of buildings, trapping people in attics and drowning the Grand Bahama airport under 6 feet of water. At least five people died and 21 injured people were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas officials said.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. "The devastation is unprecedented and extensive."

#BahamaStrong: Here's How To Help In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Dorian

By & Sep 2, 2019
Associated Press

Shortly after Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Abaco island Sunday afternoon, it was obvious the storm would be one of the most catastrophic the Bahamas had ever experienced. The Category 5 storm's wind gusts reached a terrifying 220 mph, while storm surge plowed the coast as high as 20 feet, submerging whole towns like Marsh Harbour.

Dorian Triggers Massive Flooding In Bahamas; At Least 5 Dead

By 22 hours ago
AP

This post was updated at 11:00 p.m.

Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary. At least five deaths were blamed on the storm.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in announcing the fatalities. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."