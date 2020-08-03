Scotland's Magnificent Country Estates

Wednesday GREAT ESTATES SCOTLAND - Documentary – A four-part series takes an in-depth look at the workings of some of Scotland’s most magnificent country estates.

An in-depth look at the workings of some of Scotland’s most magnificent country estates through the eyes of the current owners, the ghillies, the gardeners and the housekeepers, not forgetting the paying guests who frequent these stunning country estates. The programs, filmed entirely in Scotland, tell the fascinating stories behind these magnificent buildings.

7pm DUMFRIES – Tour the interior of the fabulous Dumfries House, an architectural gem that boasts one of the largest collections of Chippendale furniture in the world. This once-neglected mansion was dramatically brought back to life and saved for the nation by HRH The Prince of Wales.

8pm KINCARDINE – The 70-room Kincardine Castle is home to only two people, Andrew and Nicky Bradford. In a little over a century, the castle and its surrounding 3,000-acre estate have gone from being a trifling extravagance for its fabulously rich owners to presenting a passionate but ongoing struggle to keep it afloat for its present-day occupants

9pm ROSSLYN – Many believe the mysterious Rosslyn Chapel to be home to the Holy Grail or to the skull of St Matthew, John the Baptist or even of Jesus Christ himself. Art historian and owner Lady Helen Rosslyn guides us as we examine the legends that surround this small chapel on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

10pm INVERARAY - For more than 500 years, Inveraray Castle has housed the chieftain of one of the world’s best-known family clans, the Clan Campbell. It is now the home to the 13th Duke of Argyll, His Grace Torquhil Ian Campbell, and his young family. Visited by thousands every year, the castle was the stand-in for “Duneagle” in the “Downton Abbey” Christmas episode.