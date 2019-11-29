Several Injured In Stabbing Incident Near London Bridge

London police report they are responding to a stabbing near London Bridge — an incident they say they are treating as a "terrorist incident" as a precaution.

The Metropolitan Police say they were called to London Bridge at 1:58 p.m. local time on Friday.

"One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible," police reported.

Earlier, Metropolitan policy wrote on Twitter that: "A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured."

There was no information about the status of the suspect. According to Reuters, the alleged perpetrator was shot by British police.

The area is currently on lockdown. London Ambulance Services declared it a "major incident," saying several crews were called to the scene.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly is on his way to No. 10 Downing St. after being informed of the incident.

"I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response," he said.

On June 3, 2017, seven people were killed and nearly 50 wounded in a terrorist attack in London. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for attack that began when a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge. At least one knife-wielding assailant also reportedly stabbed one of the victims.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

