Sexting On Duty, A Misfired Gun And An Unsecured Firearm: Florida's School Officer Mishaps Revealed

  • An instructor trains a school guardian on how to respond to an active shooter.
    An instructor trains a school guardian on how to respond to an active shooter.
A safe-school officer hired to protect children stood in front of a mirror, clutched her gun for practice and pulled the trigger of what she thought was an unloaded weapon. The gun fired and sent a bullet through the mirror.

At another school, an officer on her lunch break slipped into a school bathroom and filmed a nude video of herself for her husband. An investigator concluded her response to a school shooting could have been delayed by her “disrobed state."

One officer pawned his service weapon, pistol flashlight and ballistic vest and was then found patrolling his school with a pellet gun in his holster.

