Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music Shauna Sweeney - Happy Thank You Yes More Please By Michael Stock • 33 minutes ago Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music ShareTweetEmail July 5, 2020 Shauna Sweeney just released a new album and is interviewed by Michael Stock Listen Listening... / 25:22 July 5, 2020 Shauna Sweeney just released her new album "Happy Thank You Yes More Please" and is interviewed by Michael Stock Tags: Folk & Acoustic MusicShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Elsten Torres - At The End of Love By Michael Stock • 53 minutes ago July 5, 2020 Elsten just released a new album and is interviewed by Michael Stock Listen Listening... / 23:07 Elsten Torres' new album "At the End of Love" was just released. Michael Stock interviews Elsten and talks about his new single "Hope You're Alright in Spite of the World".