Sheriff: 'I Don't Have What I Need To Keep Us Safe' During Jacksonville RNC

By & Steve Patrick - News4Jax 5 minutes ago
Originally published on July 20, 2020 3:20 pm

Sheriff Mike Williams said Monday there’s not enough time, money or officers to keep everyone safe during the Republican National Convention coming to Jacksonville in just over one month.

WJCT News partner News4Jax reports Williams cites lack of clear plans, inadequate funding and an insufficient amount of law enforcement personnel to handle the delegates, visitors and potential protestors that the RNC would attract to Jacksonville.

“I don’t have the ability to call off the convention but I don’t have what I need to keep us safe,” Williams told News4Jax. “We are past the point of no return.”

Williams told Politico that a pledged $50 million grant to help with security has been paired back to $33 million and there are strings attached that make letting contracts too difficult. Not to mention that plans for the events and venues are still not solidified.

Security would have to change considerably from an event inside the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena -- as originally planned -- to events to multiple outdoor venues, the RNC chairman announced last week to allow crowds to comply with coronavirus guidelines at a time that infections in Northeast Florida have gone up exponentially.

