Shooting Outside White House Interrupts Trump Briefing

By 54 minutes ago
  • President Trump walks up to speak during a news conference Monday, minutes before being interrupted by news of a shooting outside the White House.
    President Trump walks up to speak during a news conference Monday, minutes before being interrupted by news of a shooting outside the White House.
    Alex Wong / Getty Images
Originally published on August 10, 2020 7:20 pm

Updated at 7:18 p.m. ET

A shooting outside the White House on Monday briefly overtook President Trump's daily news conference, leading Secret Service to call the president away from the briefing room lectern.

At 5:51 p.m., just a few minutes into Trump's press briefing, a Secret Service agent told the president he needed to leave the room, and the doors to the briefing room were locked with members of the media inside.

Minutes later, Trump returned to the podium to inform reporters that the Secret Service had shot someone outside the White House, and the person was being transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The Secret Service later confirmed the shooting:

"It seems to be very well under control. I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work," Trump said.

Trump said it was his understanding that the person was armed, but that it was still unclear what led to the shooting or whether it was in any way related to the president. He said the Secret Service planned to hold a briefing about it.

When asked whether the shooting had "rattled" him, Trump responded casually: "I don't know. Do I seem rattled?"

"The world's always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique. You look back over the centuries, the world has been a dangerous place, very dangerous place, and it will continue, I guess, for a period of time."

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Doug Buchanan confirmed that the Secret Service had called requesting assistance "for a patient with a gunshot wound" at around 5:55 p.m.

The adult male was treated at the scene for critical, life-threatening injuries, Buchanan said, and transported to a nearby hospital.

NPR's Tamara Keith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
white house
Donald Trump
President Trump
news

Related Content

Trump Touts Voting By Mail In Florida

By Aug 4, 2020
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE --- After condemning mail-in voting for months, President Donald Trump is now encouraging Floridians to cast their ballots by mail, assuring in a social media post Tuesday that the state’s election system “is Safe and Secure.”

COVID Cold War: Trump And Cuba Tout Their Coronavirus Meds. But Do Scientists?

By Apr 20, 2020
Gobierno de Cuba (left); AP (right)

In Washington this month, President Trump announced the U.S. had just “bought a tremendous amount of hydroxychloroquine.” That’s the anti-malaria drug he insists is the most promising treatment for the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. "A game-changer,” the conservative leader likes to say.

In Havana, Eduardo Martínez – head of BioCubaFarma, communist Cuba’s state-run biotech and pharmaceutical industry – just as often touts the island’s anti-dengue drug interferon alpha 2B (or alfa 2b), which he and the government insist is a COVID-19 wonder drug.

U.S. Intelligence: China Opposes Trump Reelection; Russia Works Against Biden

By Aug 7, 2020

Updated at 7:10 p.m. ET

The top counterintelligence official in the U.S. government warned Friday of ongoing interference and influence efforts by China, Russia and Iran.

William Evanina, who leads the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said that the U.S. government has assessed that China prefers President Trump losing the election, because Beijing considers him "unpredictable," while Russia is working to undermine Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump Campaign Manager Out In Last-Minute Shakeup

By Jul 16, 2020

President Trump in a late evening Facebook post on Wednesday announced that campaign manager Brad Parscale has been replaced in that role by Bill Stepien, amid the president's slipping performance in polls and a recent embarrassment in failing to attract supporters to the president's comeback rally in Tulsa last month.

White House Orders Staff To Wear Face Masks After New Coronavirus Cases

By May 11, 2020

Staffers in the West Wing have been directed to wear face masks in the White House, except when at their own desks, a Trump administration official told NPR.

White House Rejects Government Report Projecting Rising Coronavirus Death Toll

By May 5, 2020

Editor's Note: For more on this government report, see this story.