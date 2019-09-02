Slow-Moving Dorian Batters Bahamas As A Category 5 Hurricane

The slow-moving Hurricane Dorian continues to pummel Grand Bahama Island as category 5 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center describes "catastrophic hurricane conditions" and warns residents to not venture outside because "winds will suddenly increase after the eye passes."

According to the latest weather advisory, the NHC clocked Dorian's maximum sustained winds at 165 miles per hour. Those top sustained winds are about 20 miles per hour slower than when Dorian made landfall Sunday on the Abaco Islands as "the strongest hurricane in modern records" to hit the archipelago.

That gives little comfort to those enduring the powerful storm, given it is crawling west at 1 mph, a pace slower than most people can walk.

The 8 AM EDT Intermediate Advisory on #Dorian has been issued. The hurricane is moving little over Grand Bahama Island, causing catastrophic conditions there. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/UIjo5jzLRt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

Speaking from an emergency call center in the city of Freeport, Don Cornish, the disaster manager for Grand Bahama said the storm sounds "like a freight train is passing," adding that there is flying debris and intensifying rain.

"We're getting a lot of frantic people calling in about flooding issues, and they're very concerned because of the storm surge, how it's affecting their homes," Cornish told Morning Edition host Rachel Martin on Monday.

Cornish says the emergency center has received reports about people trying to get out in these conditions because of the level of water in their homes.

He says he expects this hurricane will "disrupt very much the quality of life" for many on the island.

#HurricaneDorian beating up my Freeport,Bahamas 🇧🇸😢😪 The wind and rain is nothing we have ever seen before! Cars, homes total loss #Dorian2019 #flooded #PrayForTheBahamas pic.twitter.com/nwMIJHcRvX — MVP (@mvp242) September 2, 2019

Although the NHC is forecasting "gradual weakening," Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days.

NPR's Greg Allen, based in Miami, says determining where the storm will go from here is difficult.

"The track is very challenging on this because it's moving so slowly at this point," Allen said Monday on Morning Edition. "We know that at some point it's going to turn and move north, but right now it's still over the Bahamas. It's moved on from Abaco where it spent the entire day yesterday."

Hurricane conditions are expected on the east coast of Florida by late Monday or early Tuesday, along with what the National Hurricane Center is calling "life-threatening storm surge" that will create tides as high as 18 feet to 23 feet above normal levels. That will cause "normally dry areas" near the coast to become inundated by rising waters moving from the shoreline inward.

Dorian is expected to move in a west to west-northwestward direction in the next 24 hours or so before moving north towards the continental United States. The storm's center currently is not forecast move over land again, but the Atlantic coastline from Florida to North Carolina could be impacted before the storm moves farther offshore.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Florida from north of Deerfield Beach to the Jupiter Inlet and from Volusia County to the state's border with Georgia. The National Hurricane Center also issued a storm surge warning from Lantana to the northern border of Brevard County.

