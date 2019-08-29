So Far, Dorian Hasn't Canceled Public School Classes In South Florida

Approaching Hurricane Dorian hasn’t yet cancelled any public school classes in South Florida, but district officials announced Thursday they’re closely monitoring the storm and will adjust schedules as necessary.

The Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach county districts plan to hold regularly scheduled classes on Friday.

After-school activities and athletic events are a different story.

Miami-Dade is nixing adult education classes starting after 6 p.m. on Friday until further notice. Both Miami-Dade and Broward are canceling athletic and extracurricular activities starting Saturday.

All three districts already planned for days off on Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.

The Monroe County school district has not announced any changes.

The University of Miami, though, has canceled classes starting at noon on Friday through Tuesday, with plans to reopen on Wednesday.