Solving histories mysteries using science

Sunday 9pm SECRETS OF THE DEAD - Science/History/Education -Part detective story, part true-life drama that unearths new evidence on historical mysteries using modern forensic techniques to shed light on unexplained events.

AFTER STONEHENGE - Explore the charred remains of a 3,000-year old English settlement that is shedding new light on the ancient history of the western world. Working in secret inside a quarry, experts have less than a year to save the site before the quarry drains.

10pm NOVA - Science - Documentary series focusing on stories from the frontlines of science and engineering.

THE PLANETS: JUPITER - Jupiter is not just the oldest planet orbiting the sunóitís also the largest. So when the young gas giant went on a rampage through the inner solar system, it shaped the fate of everything in its path. Speeding towards the Sun, Jupiterís massive gravitational force hurled debris into interstellar space, stunting the growth of would-be planets. Earth might have been doomed had Saturn not pulled Jupiter back. Today, Jupiter resides in the outer solar system, where its gravity bends the paths of asteroids and stokes volcanic activity on its moon Io. But it could one day wreak havoc again.