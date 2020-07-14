Some Phone Carriers Are Flagging Florida Contact Tracing Efforts As Spam

By Karina Elwood - Sun Sentinel 1 hour ago

The scam call you ignored or sent to voicemail might just be a contact tracer.

The call will come from 833-917-2880. The person on the other end will identify themselves as a representative with the Florida Department of Health calling with important medical information. They’ll ask to confirm a last name and date of birth, then continue with the call.

While some phone companies are automatically flagging the number as potential spam, the calls coming from 833-917-2880 is legitimate. They are from Maximus, a vendor hired by the state for contact tracing.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
contact tracing
news
Sun Sentinel

Related Content

'Our Goal Never Would Be To Give Up': Experts Say Florida Still Has Work To Do On Contact Tracing

By Verónica Zaragovia Jul 9, 2020
Katie Lepri / WLRN

Contact tracing is a core disease control measure. When someone tests positive, a contact tracer will ask the infected patient for telephone numbers of people who may have been around them. That way, these contacts can isolate, too.

Critics say South Florida has too few tracers. Others say they're not asking enough questions. Regardless, gaps exist and are growing. 

As COVID-19 Spreads Across South Florida, Pressure Builds to Boost Contact Tracing

By Verónica Zaragovia Jul 3, 2020
Lynne Sladky / AP Photo

Contact tracing is like detective work that helps contain COVID-19. When someone tests positive, a contact tracer starts an investigation to find out who was within close distance of this new case. Those people should self isolate.
Counties depend on the state's Department of Health for contact tracing, but some want to do more at the local level. Broward County has recently added 150 of its own contact tracers.

Infectious Disease Experts Criticize Florida's Containment Efforts

By Denise Royal Jul 10, 2020
MATIAS J. OCNER / Miami Herald

Florida reported an additional 11,433 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 244,151 across the state. It’s the second time the state’s single-day tally exceeded 11,000. The health department reported 435 more hospitalizations on Friday, the largest single-day increase the state has seen thus far. 