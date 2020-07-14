Some Phone Carriers Are Flagging Florida Contact Tracing Efforts As Spam

The scam call you ignored or sent to voicemail might just be a contact tracer.

The call will come from 833-917-2880. The person on the other end will identify themselves as a representative with the Florida Department of Health calling with important medical information. They’ll ask to confirm a last name and date of birth, then continue with the call.

While some phone companies are automatically flagging the number as potential spam, the calls coming from 833-917-2880 is legitimate. They are from Maximus, a vendor hired by the state for contact tracing.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.