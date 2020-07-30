South Florida City Is First In U.S. To Use New Tech To Speed Up Response To School Threats

CORAL SPRINGS — Coral Springs will be the first city in the country to implement a new technology designed to speed up law enforcement response times in the case of a threat to school safety.

The Active Law Enforcement Response Technology, from IntraLogic Solutions, will connect schools’ security systems directly to the Coral Springs Crime Center. The new program is funded by the School Safety Grant organization, started by Andrew Pollack after his daughter, Meadow, was killed in the Parkland school shooting.

Coral Springs police officers were among the first to arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High amid the chaos of the massacre that left 17 dead in February 2018.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.