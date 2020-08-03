South Florida Escapes Damage As Tropical Storm Isaias Stays Offshore, Heads Toward Carolinas

A disorganized mess of rain and wind, Tropical Storm Isaias churned north parallel to Florida’s coast but its worst winds remained offshore on Sunday night, appearing to largely spare a state already struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The storm, as of 5 a.m. Monday, had sustained winds of 70 miles per hour as it moved about 115 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville Beach. The National Hurricane Center, however, is forecasting the storm to strengthen and be “near hurricane strength” when it reaches the Carolinas for a possible landfall early in the week. A hurricane warning was issued early Monday for portions of the Carolinas coast. South Floridians felt some effects, for sure.

