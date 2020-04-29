South Florida Not Included In Governor's Plan To Reopen Florida

By Lawrence Mower And Mary Ellen Klas / Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau 32 minutes ago
  • In a plan he's labeling, 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step,' Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that the state will take a 'very slow and methodical approach' to reopening in order to convince the public it's safe.
    In a plan he's labeling, 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step,' Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that the state will take a 'very slow and methodical approach' to reopening in order to convince the public it's safe.
    Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida will start lifting stay-at-home orders starting Monday.

In a plan he’s labeling, “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step,” DeSantis said Wednesday that the state will take a “very slow and methodical approach” to reopening in order to convince the public it’s safe.

The orders won’t apply to Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, however, where the epidemic has hit hardest. 

For the last two weeks, DeSantis has been on a coronavirus victory tour, touting the state’s relatively low numbers of cases and demeaning experts and the news media for citing projections showing the state could have faced a much worse pandemic. 

DeSantis flew to Washington on Tuesday for a nationally televised meeting with his ally, President Donald Trump, where he continued to criticize his counterparts for issuing “draconian orders” in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida
Local News
news
South Florida

Related Content

South Florida Schools 'Ahead Of The Pack' In Tracking Virtual Attendance. Here's Why That Matters

By Apr 28, 2020
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

As government leaders weigh plans to reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, public health experts have stressed their decisions must be guided by data.

Local elected officials, health care workers and journalists alike have been pushing for transparency about rates of COVID-19 infection and death.

Letter From Key West: Who Belongs Here Now?

By 12 hours ago

Mainland South Florida has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state. Monroe County, to the south has far fewer cases — but it's also got a much smaller population. And the Keys have done all they can to wall themselves off.

It's all led to a strange feeling as a place known for welcoming everyone suddenly changes its attitude.

In Chilean Patagonia During COVID-19, 'Isolation Leads To A Sense Of Precariousness'

By Andria Hautamaki 8 hours ago

As a photo and print journalist based on a remote, off-grid cattle ranch in Chilean Patagonia since 2011, I'm accustomed to limited connectivity. Since the coronavirus reached this continent last month, my access to the Internet and other humans has been even further reduced.