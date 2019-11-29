South Florida's Real Estate Industry Saw Profit Shrink FRom 2013 To 2017, Study Says

By Rebecca San Juan
  • Earnings for those working in South Florida real estate have declined in recent years.
    Pedro Portal / WLRN

South Florida’s real estate industry earnings for those selling and leasing commercial and residential spaces shrank in recent years, according to a study by LeadMD.

But some local real estate pioneers say their experiences tell a different story.

The Arizona-based revenue performance consultancy studied the real estate industry earnings for both professionals leasing and selling spaces, including lessors, property managers and real estate appraisers. Based on Census data, it found that industry earnings in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach metro area in 2017 were $3.46 million, down from $4.1 million in 2013.

real estate
economic growth
Florida jobs
news

