'Stand With Parkland' Stands Behind Gregory Tony In Broward Sheriff's Race

By 1 hour ago
  • Gregory Tony
    Sheriff Gregory Tony at the BSO office in Fort Lauderdale.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

A school safety-focused advocacy group has declared its support of Sheriff Gregory Tony in the contentious, and fast-approaching, race for Broward County Sheriff.

Stand With Parkland, The National Association Of Familes For Safe Schools, was founded by familes who lost loved ones in the 2018 Parkland shooting. 

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

Within the confines of the pandemic, some of the family members of the shooting victims gathered in little squares on Zoom Thursday afternoon to rally and and try to raise virtual support for Tony as the race heats up. A few wore green Sheriff Gregory Tony campaign t-shirts.

"I'm pleased to announce our endorsement of Gregory Tony for Broward County Sheriff," Tony Montalto said.

He and his wife Jennifer, lost their daughter Gina Montalto in the shooting. He's also the president of Stand With Parkland

He urged voters not to vote former Sheriff Scott Israel, back into the top office in BSO:

 

"Let's be clear: the 14 children and three teachers killed at school that day don't get the benefit of a second chance," Montalto said. "Thousands of students and teachers were traumatized because of the systemic failures which occurred under Mr. Israel's watch."

 

Early voting begins Aug. 8, and both men are running as Democrats. The race is rooted in bad blood: Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Israel from office over a year ago for neglect of duty and incompetence during the shooting. He appointed Tony to take his place.

 

Since stepping into the spotlight of Broward politics, Tony had his own controversial shooting come to light from when he was 14 years old, as well as allegations of omitting information on past job applications, such as drug use. 

 

However, Tony maintains that he feels the changes he has made to BSO are for the better.  

 

"Over the last 19 months we have focused as an administration, as an organization, on ensuring that we would put forth the necessary safety protocols for not just our schools, but for this entire community," he said. "Bringing back a much more public safety oriented organization."

 

Tony and Israel have other challengers, there are 10 candidates in total vying for the highest job in Broward County law enforcement. That includes Al Pollock, also running as a Democrat and who won endorsement from the Broward County Sheriffs Deputies Association Local IUPA 6020 union.

Tony has had a tense relationship with the union, particularly over personal protective equipment, or PPE, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Heard On Sundial: Broward Sheriff On Police Brutality, DeSantis's Supreme Court, Arts During COVID-19

Another contentious moment in the race came earlier this month when the Broward Teachers Union, which is affiliated with the AFL-CIO and has seats in their endorsement process, briefly supported Israel in for reelection. 

"We went along with their [the AFL-CIO] endorsement process to endorse Scott Israel," BTU president, Anna Fusco said.

Then, the BTU decided to pull out.

"We decided it's a primary...doesn't mean we might jump in that race in November, but right now we have two important, very, extremely, important races on school board that directly affect us, directly impact us," Fusco told WLRN last week. 

"We think they did the right thing by pulling the endorsement," Montalto said. "They failed to remember that three teachers were murdered ... hundreds of their union members were in danger, they were in danger, because BSO failed."

In the midst of the race and the pandemic, there have also been social justice protests and cries to end police brutality. Tony, the county's first Black sheriff, has said he supports reallocating some funding for public safety and community policing models, but does not support the idea to remove law enforcment officers from school campuses.

The practice was mandated by the state after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about two and a half years ago. Aside from the statute, Tony said he agrees with the practice: 

"From a practical sense, we can't ignore what some of the national figures have indicated between active shooter events, how they occur, where they occur and where we are most vulnerable. And our schools still land on that list, along with our houses of worship," Tony said in his Zoom meeting with Stand With Parkland Thursday afternoon. "I'm a proponent for maintaining officers on every school grounds so long as we can continue to sustain it."

Tags: 
Broward Sheriff's Office
Gregory Tony
Scott Israel
Parkland shooting
Local News
news

Related Content

Sheriff Gregory Tony Pledges To Support Police Reform Initiatives

By Skyler Swisher - Sun Sentinel Jun 18, 2020
Gregory Tony
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is signing a police reform pledge to the community and vowing to support the creation of a citizens panel to review deputy misconduct.

Tony has made reform a theme of his campaign, tapping into recent protests calling attention to police brutality.

Scott Israel, Candidate For Broward Sheriff, Hospitalized With COVID-19

By Skyler Swisher - Sun Sentinel Jul 15, 2020
scott israel
Miami Herald / WLRN

Scott Israel, a candidate for Broward County sheriff, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony: 'Everyone Has To Take On Social Responsibility'

By Mar 25, 2020
Gregory Tony
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

South Florida counties and cities are asking people to stay home to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

 

But how enforceable is social distancing? WLRN spoke with Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony about where the agency is currently focusing its efforts. 

 

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony Says '93 Shooting He Kept Secret Was ‘Clear Self-Defense’

By David Smiley & Charles Rabin / Miami Herald May 4, 2020
David Santiago / MIAMI HERALD

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony killed a man with his father’s revolver at his home in Philadelphia when he was 14. But he said Sunday that he kept the shooting secret and didn’t disclose it when applying to the Coral Springs Police Department — or when he was appointed sheriff last year by Florida’s governor — because he was exonerated in juvenile court.

Now, exactly 27 years to the day it happened, the old killing has come back to haunt Tony after Florida Bulldog published a story Saturday detailing the May 3, 1993 shooting and raising questions about what happened.

Florida Supreme Court Rules Gov. DeSantis Within His Rights To Suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

By Skyler Swisher Apr 23, 2019
Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press

Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel lost his fight Tuesday to have the Florida Supreme Court return him to duty.

The court ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis had the constitutional authority to suspend Israel for lapses in his agency when responding to mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland and the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Israel argued the suspension was politically motivated and usurped the will of voters.

He can still fight his suspension in the Florida Senate, which is responsible for upholding or overturning the governor’s suspension.