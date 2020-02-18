State Fines Fort Lauderdale $1.8 Million For Sewage Spills

The astronomical amount of toxic sewage that has spilled into Fort Lauderdale waterways will net the city an equally astronomical fine: $1.8 million.

In the past two months, Fort Lauderdale’s breaking sewer pipes have spilled 211.6 million gallons of sewage into waterways and streets, killing fish and fouling the air in neighborhoods from Rio Vista to Coral Ridge.

The state Department of Environmental Protection sent a letter to Mayor Dean Trantalis on Tuesday afternoon notifying him of the fine, which includes a civil penalty of $1.45 million. The city will have to pay up by March 31, according to a letter signed by Kirk S. White, deputy general counsel of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

