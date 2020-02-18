State Fines Fort Lauderdale $1.8 Million For Sewage Spills

By SUSANNAH BRYAN and STEVE BOUSQUET / Sun Sentinel 8 minutes ago
  • Sewage from a pipe break on Ponce De Leon Drive in Fort Lauderdale gets pumped into the Tarpon River on Dec. 11, 2019.
    Joe Cavaretta / Sun Sentinel

The astronomical amount of toxic sewage that has spilled into Fort Lauderdale waterways will net the city an equally astronomical fine: $1.8 million.

In the past two months, Fort Lauderdale’s breaking sewer pipes have spilled 211.6 million gallons of sewage into waterways and streets, killing fish and fouling the air in neighborhoods from Rio Vista to Coral Ridge.

The state Department of Environmental Protection sent a letter to Mayor Dean Trantalis on Tuesday afternoon notifying him of the fine, which includes a civil penalty of $1.45 million. The city will have to pay up by March 31, according to a letter signed by Kirk S. White, deputy general counsel of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Again? Another Sewer Main Break Reported In Fort Lauderdale

By LISA J. HURIASH Dec 27, 2019
AMY BETH BENNETT / South Florida Sun Sentinel

There’s been another sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale - this one in the 1600 block of Northeast Fifth Street in Victoria Park.

City spokesman Chaz Adams said the break happened at about 7:30 a.m. Friday. He said crews are on site to coordinate the emergency repair.

They warned people in the area to avoid standing water and are asking motorists to seek an alternative route.

Another Sewer Main Break In Rio Vista Neighborhood

By DOUG PHILLIPS Dec 20, 2019
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The plague of sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale continued Friday with word of another break in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

Shortly after 5 a.m. the city announced that a sewer main break happened near Virginia Young Park, 1000 SE Ninth Ave.

The location is just north of the Tarpon River. Another leak, that happened earlier this month, was to the south along Ponce De Leon Dr.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.