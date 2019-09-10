State Of Florida Donates Water, Funds For Bahamas Relief

By 1 hour ago
  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outside the National Hurricane Center in Miami Thursday morning.
    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outside the National Hurricane Center in Miami Thursday morning.
    Lynne Sladky / AP

Floridians prepared for the worst as they monitored Category 5 Hurricane Dorian parked over the Bahamas around Labor Day. The islands suffered from 185 mph winds and more than 20 feet of storm surges in some areas — leaving hundreds of thousands Bahamians in devastation.

“This could’ve been us,” said Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, in a Tuesday news conference, alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Unfortunately that miracle for us came at the expense of our Bahamian brothers and sisters.”

DeSantis announced how the state is contributing to relief efforts: The water that Florida stockpiled for Dorian is being donated to the Bahamas.

The state is shipping 10 trailer trucks full of water. Florida Power & Light is also contributing nine truckloads of water — for a grand total of more than 500,000 bottles of water heading to Nassau, where the Bahamian government is organizing hurricane relief.

DeSantis also said more than $11 million from individuals and companies is going toward relief in the Bahamas.

Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva is also giving $100,000 for relief on behalf of House Republicans, DeSantis added.

This support comes two days after DeSantis said he would defer to the federal government on visa requirements for Bahamian evacuees. On Monday, he declined to weigh in on requests by some Florida lawmakers from both parties to waive those requirements.

“The idea that it should be the state’s responsibility, if you think that, then you have no idea how our system of government works,” he said. “The idea that I would overstep the State Department is just absurd.”

At Tuesday’s news conference, John Rood, former ambassador to the Bahamas, appointed by President George W. Bush, talked about plans for rebuilding the hardest-hit areas, like Abaco.

Rood said the state will commit funds and work with the organization Mission of Hope International to build 1,000 units of transitional housing in Marsh Harbour.

On Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, Bahamian authorities continue search and rescue efforts. Dorian has left at least 50 people dead and the death toll is expected to rise.

Tags: 
Hurricane Dorian
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Bahamas
Bahamas relief

Related Content

Trump Says ‘Bad People’ Could Exploit Disaster In Bahamas, So He Won’t Relax Evacuee Restrictions

By SKYLER SWISHER 9 hours ago
Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel

President Donald Trump dismissed bipartisan calls from Florida lawmakers to ease entry requirements for people fleeing Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in the Bahamas, saying “totally proper documentation" is needed to ensure “very bad people” don’t exploit the disaster.

Bahamas Victims Know What Scientists Warn: Monster Storms Are The New Normal

By 15 hours ago
Ramon Espinosa / AP

DeSantis Says Feds, Not Florida, Have Role To Play In Bahamian Crisis

By MARY ELLEN KLAS 10 hours ago
AL DIAZ / MIAMI HERALD

As the humanitarian crisis deepens in the Bahamas, the head of neighboring Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is taking a hands-off approach, telling reporters Monday that it is not the state’s responsibility to assist in the recovery efforts.

“This is a relationship with a foreign country. The federal government is doing it,’’ DeSantis said after an appearance at Florida State University. He said that after an aerial tour of the Bahamas on Friday, he concluded that the U.S. Coast Guard is “doing a great job.”