State Spent $69M On Mental Health After Parkland, But Didn’t Mention PTSD, Suicide

By Elizabeth Koh 59 minutes ago
  • Flowers and balloons are laid at a memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 17 students and faculty members at the Parkland school on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
    Flowers and balloons are laid at a memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 17 students and faculty members at the Parkland school on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
    Al Diaz / Miami Herald

When lawmakers gave more than $69 million in mental health to school districts after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, many cast the funding as a way to help prevent future mass shootings and identify troubled students who needed help.

But there was little discussion while crafting the bill — and no mention in the final 105 pages of legislation — that specifically directed schools to consider suicide prevention efforts, the most pressing mental health challenge facing a generation and the second leading cause of death for young people under 35.

As Parkland continues to be rocked by a pair of recent suicides tied to the trauma of last year’s shooting, a Herald/Times review shows that though school districts outlined spending those mental health dollars to hire hundreds of counselors, therapists and other mental health personnel, only a handful of plans explicitly flagged suicide prevention programs as a central focus. Seventeen of the 67 counties’ plans didn’t mention suicide or suicide prevention at all.

That has raised questions about how well-resourced schools are to address existing mental health issues and, in Parkland’s case, combat the widespread trauma that still lingers after last year’s tragedy.

