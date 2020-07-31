State Talks Begin With Bar Owners, Brewers On Reopening

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Last week, craft brewers warned that an order to close their businesses could cause more than 100 of the approximately 320 breweries in the state to permanently shut their doors.
    Last week, craft brewers warned that an order to close their businesses could cause more than 100 of the approximately 320 breweries in the state to permanently shut their doors.
    Evan Dvorkin
Originally published on July 31, 2020 11:00 am

The state’s top business regulator will start holding talks Friday afternoon about reopening bars amid the coronavirus pandemic, with additional meetings being planned around Hurricane Isaias.

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears will hold separate private talks in Jacksonville with groups of craft brewery owners and bar owners, the department announced.

“Arrangements for meetings in Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Tampa-St. Petersburg are currently in coordination,” department spokesman Chris Kingry said in a prepared statement Friday.

“Additional meeting locations also are under consideration for next week and may be dependent on the final storm path forecast for Tropical Storm Isaias. Media access will not be available during these meetings.”

The storm was upgraded to a hurricane Friday and threatens to bring rain and winds to South Florida and the state’s east coast in the coming days.

Beshears issued an order June 26 banning the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption at bars, after noncompliance with coronavirus safety guidelines in the industry was considered too widespread to police. The order has forced many bars to close their doors, while some have sought licenses to expand food service.

Beshears’ order doesn’t affect restaurants that derive less than half of their gross revenue from the sale of alcohol.

Last week, craft brewers warned that the order could cause more than 100 of the approximately 320 breweries in the state to permanently shut their doors.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
bars
news
News Service of Florida

Related Content

Florida's Top Regulator Looking At How To Open Bars Safely

By Associated Press Jul 26, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s top business regulator said he planned to meet with bar owners to discuss how they can reopen their businesses again safely.

Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, said Saturday that he is planning to start setting up meetings with owners of bars and breweries across the state later this week to discuss how they can reopen without spreading the virus.

Packed Bars Serve Up New Rounds Of COVID Contagion

By Jordan Rau & Elizabeth Lawrence - Kaiser Health News Jun 30, 2020
WMFE

As states ease their lockdowns, bars are emerging as fertile breeding grounds for the coronavirus. They create a risky cocktail of tight quarters, young adults unbowed by the fear of illness and, in some instances, proprietors who don’t enforce crowd limits and social distancing rules.

Wilton Manors Bar Owner Sues County, Governor For Restricting Business

By Jul 16, 2020
Wikimedia Commons / WLRN

This story has been updated as of 6:05 p.m., Thursday, July 16.

A bar owner in Wilton Manors is suing the city, Broward County and Gov. Ron DeSantis over not being allowed to open during the pandemic. He is also suing the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation. 

Florida Looks For ‘Way Forward’ On Bars

By Jim Turner - News Service of Florida Jun 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE --- Florida’s ban on serving alcohol to people in bars will be reevaluated daily, the state’s top business regulator said in a series of tweets over the weekend that also offered apologies for the crackdown.