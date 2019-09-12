With Storm Brewing, Gov. Ron DeSantis Urges Floridians To Get Supplied And Stay Alert

By Anthony Man 51 minutes ago
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis said people shouldn’t assume a repeat of slow-moving Dorian, which gave Floridians days to prepare.
    GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he’s keeping an eye on the potential for storm trouble brewing in the Caribbean that could impact the state, and he urged Floridians to do the same.

“I think people should be mindful of what’s going on,” DeSantis told reporters after an event in Dania Beach where a range of businesses explained what they’re doing to help people in the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The next named storm would be Humberto.

DeSantis said people shouldn’t assume a repeat of slow-moving Dorian, which gave Floridians days to prepare.

