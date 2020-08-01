Storm Spares Most Of Bahamas, But Concerns Rise For Bimini

  Residents of Freeport, Grand Bahama, prepare for the arrival of Isaias on Friday, July 31
Front yards were buried under flood waters and snapped trees and downed power lines littered roadways throughout the Bahamas Saturday, as a weak Hurricane Isaias churned its way up the archipelago, knocking out power with its heavy winds and rainfall.

But while most of the country’s 700 islands appeared to have been spared the worst, concerns mounted late Saturday as the storm’s westward shift spared the island of New Providence but placed the system on path for a direct hit on the island of Bimini.

“Bimini could possibly take a direct hit from Isaias starting as 8 o’clock tonight,” Basil Dean, the deputy director of the Bahamas Meteorology Department, said during a live broadcast on government-owned ZNS radio and television station. The tropical storm force winds, he said, were expected to start affecting the island of Grand Bahama shortly after.

