A Stormy Occurance and A Cover Up

Tuesday 8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - A Stormy Occurance - A storm is brewing as a hurricane heads for Saint Marie. Is the storm to blame for a death at the university, or is something more sinister afoot?

As the island prepares for a hurricane the corpse of Leo Downs, a researcher at the university’s meteorological unit is found. Though favored by department head Professor King, other colleagues saw him as a sycophant and a nerd though Amber Collins, ex-girlfriend of Leo’s roommate Damon, was in love with him. Yet all the suspects have alibis according to the time codes on their clocks. Poole discovers that King is advising an oil company planning to drill on the island. Leo’s notes are nowhere to be found and a Skype message to his mother shows he was planning something big. Was it big enough to get him killed? After the hurricane has passed Poole at last finds the evidence encoded in Leo’s computer, which leads him to the killer and their motive.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES - Crime Drama - Set in 1920s Toronto, the series follows the adventures of Frankie Drake at Drake Private Detectives, the city’s only all-female detective agency.

Radio Daze - Mary is acting in a radio drama, but when she realizes the play is a cover for a heist, she must find a way to warn Frankie.