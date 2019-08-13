Stung By U.S. Sanctions, Venezuela’s Maduro Lashes Out Against Opposition

By JIM WYSS
  The regime of Nicolás Maduro, right, the president of Venezuela, charged three opposition lawmakers with treason and other crimes.
    The regime of Nicolás Maduro, right, the president of Venezuela, charged three opposition lawmakers with treason and other crimes.
    JUAN BARRETO / AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro regime continued lashing out after it was hit with punishing economic sanctions earlier this month, charging three opposition lawmakers with treason and other crimes.

But the country’s leadership stopped short of dissolving the National Assembly — the Venezuelan equivalent of Congress — or calling early legislative elections as some had feared.

On Monday, the country’s Supreme Court — dominated by ruling party judges — accused three opposition congressmen of treason, conspiracy and rebellion, among other charges.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
National Assembly
U.S.-Venezuela relations
Venezuela crisis
news

