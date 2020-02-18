The Sunshine Economy: Financial Statements — Still More Stories Of Money And The Price Of Life

Michelle Zambrana feels like she is chasing the Miami lifestyle, but can't quite catch it. She and her husband, Oscar Rosenberg, recently had their second child right after Rosenberg lost his job at the bank where he worked 15 years.

These are some of the South Floridians who have shared with us their stories of money and the price of life here. They are struggling to make ends meet, and also the experiences of others enjoying prosperity. These are personal portraits of real people sharing the role money plays in their lives in South Florida.

In this episode:

Oscar Rosenberg and Michelle Zambrana, Ozzy and Miche as they’re known to their friends and family, were a two-income family with their second child on the way just a few months ago. Now they are a family of four still getting by, but struggling and deciding if South Florida is their future.

David and Nancy Fry were high school sweethearts growing up in Weston, and were on a familiar path ... going to college, starting their careers, getting married, beginning a family. But keeping up with the cost of life has been challenging.

Marte Marello grew up in Italy, went to school at University of Florida and moved to Miami from Boston a little more than a year ago with her husband. He is a software engineer who works from home. She works on energy resiliency for Miami-Dade County, but family and the changing climate may lead them to leave in the years ahead.

Bill Diamond considers himself fortunate. After a long career in politics and government, he retired to Palm Beach with his wife. He describes himself as upper middle class in a community that includes billionaires.

Randolph Watts started cleaning up his life more than 20 years ago. He stopped using drugs and then about 10 years ago began working at a deli in North Miami Beach. He still works there today. It is a steady paycheck and he lives with his sister and her family in Broward County.