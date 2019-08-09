A Surge Of Patients Who Fled Venezuela Showing Up At US Navy Ship During Port Visits

    The hospital ship USNS Comfort is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship.
Medical staff aboard the U.S. Navy’s hospital ship Comfort said they are seeing a surge of patients who fled Venezuela on recent port stops in Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica and Panama, where it was docked Thursday.

“I would say 25 to 30 percent of the patients I see in these primary clinics are Venezuelan migrants,” said Navy medic Lt. Cmdr. Jean Fortunado.

“Many of them have had access to excellent care in the past,“ she said, but the exodus of medical professionals from Venezuela interrupted that care. “Some of them have gone without care for one year to three years,” Fortunado said.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

