SUSTAINER PROGRAM MANAGER

POSITION SUMMARY

This position reports directly to the Membership Director and is responsible for all aspects of WLRN Public Media’s Sustaining Donor program. This position is responsible for identifying, cultivating, soliciting, stewarding and retaining sustaining members and prospects.

To apply: Cover Letter, Resume, Earnings expectation and three employment references are required to be submitted to Suzanne Holtermann, Director of Membership sholtermann@friendsofwlrn.org.

Anticipated salary range is High 40’s to Low 60’s; commensurate with experience and qualifications.

This position requires successful completion of a criminal history background check.

Responsibilities include:

Develop and implement donor prospecting, acquisition, engagement and retention plans

Identify, plan and implement new Sustainer-centered strategies resulting in increased numbers of sustaining donors and sustaining donor revenue

Integrate strategies and tactics for this program across all channels including direct mail, telemarketing, email, e-newsletters, on-air membership campaigns, web-based promotions, web forms, mobile donations, social media, year-round membership spots, special events and digital media

Translate strategies into specific documented plans that include timelines, channel selection, offers, ask strings, segmentation, projected response rates and revenue, tests, and expense budgets

Utilize in-house and other relevant data to create models designed to increase sustainer revenue, upgrades, conversions and overall number of sustaining donors

Analyze and report on progress to goals and effectiveness of specific campaigns and tactics; adapt plans based on analysis; track vendor performance needed to successfully implement the Sustainer program.

Work with staff to identify needs and giving opportunities

Champion a high-quality donor experience in all communications and steward relationships through communication to sustainers

Oversee special projects, including sustainer retention and sustainer conversion

Research and implement innovations in fundraising and donor stewardship techniques

Manage projects of significant scope, and identify research-based opportunities for cost savings and revenue growth

Accountable for related activities including member (viewer/listener) customer service; membership data management.

This position may be responsible for training others in the fund team and will work collaboratively with fund team staff and other departments to ensure WLRN maintains a high percentage of sustaining members relative to its peers and that the sustainer program continues to grow. The successful candidate will recommend and implement fund-raising policies designed to achieve annual membership revenue goals to fund the day-to-day operations of WLRN FM/TV.

REQUIRED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES

Demonstrated track record in meeting financial goals and developing strategies to maximize

revenue.

Bias toward data-driven decision-making to design solutions and to adapt those solutions in response to new/additional data.

Proven ability to assess and design efficient systems/processes and quality controls.

Well-developed collaboration skills to lead and work with cross-functional teams.

Ability to prioritize responsibilities and goals, communicate with precision and clarity, motivate others and enlist them to meets goals.

Track record of exemplary problem-solving.

Demonstrated proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and internet-based software; Working knowledge of data bases and financial systems. Knowledge of CRM/donor software, specifically Allegiance is preferred.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree

Minimum of 3 years of direct experience playing a leading role in membership marketing and operations in a complex, data-driven environment

Demonstrated accomplishments in managing a successful sustainer donor program, preferably within a public media environment

Strong computer skills and proficiency with databases and software.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to think strategically.

Experience training and supervising employees.

Experience achieving revenue and a thorough understanding of fundraising practices and ethics.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORKING CONDITIONS