A Coral Springs teenager jailed on charges of stealing a gun hanged himself at the Broward Main Jail over the weekend, and his parents are not expecting him to survive.

Sonny David Rugani, 17, a junior at Coral Springs High School, is brain dead and on life support, said his father, David Rugani. “He was a good kid," he said. “He had some issues, but he was a good kid.”

His family is planning to donate his organs.

