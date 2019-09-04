'They Swam For Their Lives.' Dorian Stories Make Clearer What Bahamas Victims Need

By 4 minutes ago
  • Rescue volunteers make their way through floodwaters on Grand Bahama island during Hurricane Dorian this week.
    Rescue volunteers make their way through floodwaters on Grand Bahama island during Hurricane Dorian this week.
    Ramon Espinosa / AP

Stories are emerging of the two-day nightmare the Bahamas endured from Hurricane Dorian this week. And the reports give us a clearer view of what the storm’s victims need most.

Like many Bahamians in South Florida this week, Mel Ross has struggled to make contact with relatives back in the Bahamas. Wednesday morning she finally got through on WhatsApp - and what she heard was worse than she'd even expected.

Ross has an uncle and cousins in Marsh Harbour on Abaco island. That’s where Dorian made landfall with wind gusts of 220 miles per hour and 20-foot-high storm surge. It wrecked her uncle’s house.

“His house got split in two," Ross said. "They swam for their life. Holding on to branches just to stay afloat. They were finally rescued. And they lost everything. It’s, it’s just, it’s horrible.”

Ross also has family on Grand Bahama island – as hard hit as Abaco. She hasn’t been able to contact them yet. But she’s hearing stories from others on Grand Bahama that make her doubly distraught.

“About this one man holding on to a branch, holding his wife and two kids," Ross said she was told, "and this piece of wood flew off the rooftop and just took that arm that he was holding on with right off.”

All of which is why Ross came to her parish, the Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Coconut Grove’s “Little Bahamas” enclave, to help collect relief supplies for the Bahamas. St. Paul’s pastor, the Reverend Nathaniel Robinson, says Ross' communication with folks on Abaco and Grand Bahama - he says he too is hearing of victims losing limbs in Dorian, an injury more common in an earthquake - is a reminder that much more than food and water is needed.

“Right now I think what’s a priority is medical supplies," Robinson said. "Alcohol, gauze, peroxide. And then insect repellant - all that water from storm surge means the bugs are especially bad - and baby food, diapers. It's a long list.”

Dorian was the worst recorded hurricane to ever hit the Bahamas.

Tags: 
Hurricane Dorian
The Bahamas
Abaco
Grand Bahama
Greater St. Paul AME Church
Coconut Grove
Little Bahamas
news
Local News

Related Content

Miami's 'Little Bahamas' Mobilizes Relief Aid For The Big Disaster Back On The Islands

By Sep 3, 2019
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

#BahamaStrong: Here's How To Help In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Dorian

By & Sep 2, 2019
Associated Press

This story was updated on September 4, 12:45 p.m. 

Shortly after Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Abaco island Sunday afternoon, it was obvious the storm would be one of the most catastrophic the Bahamas had ever experienced. The Category 5 storm's wind gusts reached a terrifying 220 mph, while storm surge plowed the coast as high as 20 feet, submerging whole towns like Marsh Harbour.

There Will Be More – And More Frequent – Dorians. Can The Islands In Their Path Survive?

By Sep 2, 2019
NOAA via AP

Hurricane Dorian is predicted to finally leave the Bahamas Tuesday after spending two days wrecking - and in many places drowning -  the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

WLRN’s Sundial host Luis Hernandez spoke with Americas editor Tim Padgett about the Bahamas devastation – and the urgent need to help make South Florida’s island neighbors more resilient to monster storms.