Three Miami-Dade Cities have Runoff Elections For Commission Seats Today

By 9 minutes ago
    Leslie Ovalle / WLRN

The polls open today to settle elections for commission seats in three Miami-Dade cities.

Voters in Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah will cast ballots in runoff races where no candidate received a majority of votes in the November 5th primary.

In the city of Miami, former state senator Alex Díaz de la Portilla is looking to return to public life -- as he faces off against auto parts retailer Miguel-Angel Gabela.

There are three runoffs in Miami Beach, including one in which candidate Steven Meiner made the cut by receiving a mere two votes more than the third-place primary finisher. Meiner will face former Commissioner Kristen Rosen-Gonzalez.

And in Hialeah, former long-time council member Luis González is up against Jesus Tundidor, the former vice chair of the city’s planning and zoning board.

Also in Hialeah, Jackie Garcia-Roves is running against community activist Milagros “Milly” Herrera.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

The mass court hearing was part of a brand new process created by the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida, along with Miami-Dade’s offices of the State Attorney, the Public Defender, and the Clerk of Courts.