Three Miami-Dade Cities have Runoff Elections For Commission Seats Today

The polls open today to settle elections for commission seats in three Miami-Dade cities.
Voters in Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah will cast ballots in runoff races where no candidate received a majority of votes in the November 5th primary.
In the city of Miami, former state senator Alex Díaz de la Portilla is looking to return to public life -- as he faces off against auto parts retailer Miguel-Angel Gabela.
There are three runoffs in Miami Beach, including one in which candidate Steven Meiner made the cut by receiving a mere two votes more than the third-place primary finisher. Meiner will face former Commissioner Kristen Rosen-Gonzalez.
And in Hialeah, former long-time council member Luis González is up against Jesus Tundidor, the former vice chair of the city’s planning and zoning board.
Also in Hialeah, Jackie Garcia-Roves is running against community activist Milagros “Milly” Herrera.
Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.