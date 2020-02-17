Today Is The Deadline for Voter Registration In Florida. Here's How You Can Sign Up

Florida residents have until today to register to vote or change their party affiliation before the state's primary on March 17.

Only voters who have declared a party affiliation are allowed to participate in Florida's primary, and they can only vote for candidates in their party.

Florida driver's license office. You also have the option to submit voter registration information online when you renew your driver’s license online through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ online renewal system. For more information, visit GoRenew.com. Tax collector's office that issues driver's licenses or Florida identification cards. Voter registration agency. For more information about who these agencies are, visit our NVRA webpage. By mail or in person. The statewide voter registration application form in the following versions are available for download and acceptable for registration: English PDF / Español PDF

Paper application forms may be found at any county Supervisor of Elections office, local library, or any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue fishing, hunting, or trapping permits. The form contains detailed information as to how to submit the form to your county Supervisor of Elections. If you are a military or overseas U.S. citizen, you may register to vote and request a vote-by-mail ballot at the same time by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). Go to the web page on Military and Overseas Voting for further details.

According to the Florida Division of Elections , here are several ways you can register:

Vote By Mail

If you know that you will want to vote by mail, you have until March 7 to request a ballot. These mail ballots must then be returned by March 17 in order to be counted. You can find more information about how to request and return mail ballots as well as more details on deadline at the Florida Division of Elections website.

