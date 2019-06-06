Today Is The Last Day Of School In Miami. This Teacher Says Goodbye After 45 Years

Billie Carpenter has this tradition on the last day of school:Her current students write letters to next year’s students offering advice on their teacher.

“Don’t ask her to repeat herself, listen the first time!” a student wrote in 2008. “All I’m suggesting is you will love it when you’re sitting in this seat and have Ms. Carpenter.”

Carpenter’s fifth-graders at Miami Shores Elementary won’t be doing that Thursday, the last day of school for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, because they don’t know who will teach next year’s class.

After 44last days of school, this is Carpenter’s last.

