Toxic Blue-Green Algae: Florida May Increase Testing To Find Polluters

Water managers are doubling down efforts to identify pollution hot spots in the northern Everglades with a plan that would increase water testing by more than 40 percent.

The proposal, which is scheduled for discussion Thursday by South Florida Water Management District governing board members, escalates monitoring in watersheds that flow into areas ripe for toxic blue-green algae outbreaks.

The increased oversight is in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ January mandate ordering the state’s five water management districts to focus on projects that “will help address harmful algae blooms and maximize nutrient reductions.”

