Toxic Blue-Green Algae: Florida May Increase Testing To Find Polluters

By Kimberly Miller 3 hours ago
  • A boat motors through thick algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee River near LaBelle last summer.
    A boat motors through thick algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee River near LaBelle last summer.
    PEDRO PORTAL / MIAMI HERALD

Water managers are doubling down efforts to identify pollution hot spots in the northern Everglades with a plan that would increase water testing by more than 40 percent.

The proposal, which is scheduled for discussion Thursday by South Florida Water Management District governing board members, escalates monitoring in watersheds that flow into areas ripe for toxic blue-green algae outbreaks.

The increased oversight is in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ January mandate ordering the state’s five water management districts to focus on projects that “will help address harmful algae blooms and maximize nutrient reductions.”

A New Old Way To Combat Toxic Algae: Float It Up, Then Skim It Off

By Jul 29, 2019

In Florida, the Army Corps of Engineers is working to combat a growing environmental menace: blue-green algae. Nitrogen and phosphorus runoff from farms and subdivisions combines with warm summer weather to create massive blooms of algae in rivers and lakes that can be toxic.

Could Florida’s Nasty Algae Problem Have An Upside? That Green Slime Is Valuable Commodity

By Adriana Brasileiro Jul 25, 2019
Matias J. Ocner / MIAMI HERALD

Could algae, the fish-killing bane of Lake Okeechobee and Florida’s coastal waters, actually become a valuable state product? Think orange juice, except green, slimy and terrible tasting. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and private partners think there is a possibility.

New Research at FGCU Explores Using Viruses to Combat Blue-Green Algae

By Jul 5, 2019

New research just getting underway at Florida Gulf Coast University is exploring a novel approach to possibly someday controlling blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria.

Task Force Seeks Solutions To Fight Algae Blooms

By Jim Turner / News Service of Florida Jul 2, 2019

Jim Turner / News Service of Florida

Experts looking into toxic algae outbreaks that have exploded in state waterways want to know if anyone has a proven, innovative cleanup strategy that can be used.

And they want to know quickly. 

Everglades Expert: State Must Do Much More To Fix Florida's Water Woes

By & Jun 18, 2019
Kirsten Hines

The new executive director of the environmental group Friends of the Everglades is not that impressed with Gov. Ron DeSantis' environmental record thus far. 

Earlier this year, the governor granted $625 million to Everglades restoration and water quality projects as part of a proposed $91.3 billion state budget plan. But according to Alex Gillen, the new director, that's not enough.

"I don't think you should be rewarded for doing kind of what you're supposed to do," he said on Sundial. 

Gillen spoke on the show about environmental concerns across the state. 