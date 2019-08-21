Tropical Storm Chantal Forms In The North Atlantic

Remember that area of low pressure that was being watched near North Florida and then off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia in recent days? It strengthened into Tropical Storm Chantal late Tuesday — more than 450 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Chantal is the third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Chantal was located about 445 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center. Chantal’s maximum sustained winds were 45 mph and it was racing west at 22 mph.

