Tropical Storm Gonzalo Expected To Become Hurricane By Thursday

Updated 11:44 a.m.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which formed Wednesday morning, is expected to become a hurricane Thursday, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

It is one of two tropical disturbances the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring, and the seventh named storm of an already busy 2020 hurricane season.

As of 11 a.m., Gonzalo, was located between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, about 1,205 miles east of the Southern Winward Island, with winds at 50 mph. Gusts are expected to increase over the next two days.

