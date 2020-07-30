Tropical Storm Isaias Floods Part Of Puerto Rico As It Heads Toward Florida

By 18 minutes ago
  • A satellite image from Thursday morning shows Tropical Storm Isaias looming over Puerto Rico and the Domincan Republic. The storm is predicted to drench Florida over the weekend.
    A satellite image from Thursday morning shows Tropical Storm Isaias looming over Puerto Rico and the Domincan Republic. The storm is predicted to drench Florida over the weekend.
    NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East
Originally published on July 30, 2020 11:19 am

Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing torrential rainfall, high winds and frequent lightning strikes to Puerto Rico Thursday morning. Isaias is predicted to plow through the Dominican Republic before reaching Florida this weekend.

The storm is "causing life-threatening flash flooding and high winds over Puerto Rico," the National Weather Service office in San Juan says. The storm's impacts range from fallen trees and power lines to mudslides, according to the office.

Isaias will drop from 4 to 8 inches of rain on Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and northern Haiti, the NWS says, with some areas receiving up to 10 inches.

In Miami, the first tropical-storm-force winds could arrive late Friday night, the weather service says.

"Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect South Florida Saturday morning," the agency said Thursday morning. "This rain could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas."

Isaias is now projecting tropical-storm-force winds outward for up to 310 miles – a sign of rapid growth since Wednesday, when it became the ninth named storm of the Atlantic season. The NWS categorizes tropical storm winds as ranging from 39-73 mph (sustained) at surface level.

Tropical Storm Isaias is predicted to pass over the Dominican Republic and then shadow Florida's Atlantic coast.
National Weather Service

The storm's maximum sustained winds are at 60 mph, with higher gusts. To be deemed a hurricane, Isaias's sustained winds would need to reach at least 74 mph. Forecasters say that while the system will weaken as it passing over the Dominican Republic later today, but Isaias will likely re-strengthen on Friday and Saturday.

Isaias has triggered tropical storm warnings for a number of islands in the Caribbean, from the Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to the Turks and Caicos and parts of the Bahamas.

The system had been steaming on a mostly west-northwest tack — but early Thursday, it took a sharper direction to the northwest. It's now predicted to skirt Florida's Atlantic coast, passing close to West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie.

The current track doesn't call for Isaias to make a potential landfall on the U.S. mainland until it glances by North Carolina's northern coast — meaning the storm's heavy rains could pose a dangerous flooding threat to low-lying areas along the U.S. southeastern coast.

Concerns about the storm's impact on Florida prompted officials to suspend coronavirus testing at state facilities for several days, from Friday through at least Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
tropical storm
Tropical Storm Isaias
news
weather

Related Content

Isaias Path Moves Slightly East Again; South Florida Fully Within Forecast Track

By BRETT CLARKSON & ROBIN WEBB & DAVID FLESHLER & BROOKE BAITINGER 5 hours ago
National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Isaias, which became the ninth named storm of a busy 2020 hurricane season late Wednesday night, saw its forecast track make a small move to the east in Thursday’s 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of that track keeping the core of the storm slightly off the shores of South Florida.

All of South Florida, however, remains in the forecast path of a storm that had tropical-storm-force winds extending 415 miles from the center in the latest advisory.

Tropical Storm May Delay 1st SpaceX Crew’s Return To Earth

By Marcia Dunn - Associated Press 5 hours ago
NASA via AP

Tropical weather barreling toward Florida could delay this weekend’s planned return of the first SpaceX crew.

On Wednesday, SpaceX and NASA cleared the Dragon crew capsule to depart the International Space Station and head home after a two-month flight.

Because NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will aim for the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico just off Florida’s coast, the wind and waves must be relatively calm. It would be the first astronaut splashdown in 45 years

Florida Will Pause Coronavirus Testing Due To Impending Storm

By 17 hours ago

Updated at 11:11 p.m. ET

Florida will stop testing for the coronavirus for several days due to concerns about the potential impact from Tropical Storm Isaias.

After the state's testing sites close Thursday evening, they won't reopen until at least Tuesday morning, Candy Sims of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County told NPR. Some locations could be closed for longer, she added, depending on the weather.

The Cone For The Expected Tropical Storm Isaias Now Includes South Florida

By Brett Clarkson & Robin Webb & Steve Svekis - Sun Sentinel Jul 28, 2020

The cluster of clouds and rain showers that was moving west across the Atlantic Ocean has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update, adding that it was soon expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday night or Wednesday.