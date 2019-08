Tropical Storm Dorian, sitting southeast of land in the Caribbean, is expected to head west-northwest at about 14 mph Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

And, Wednesday, sustained winds could reach Category 1 hurricane speeds.

Dorian is getting a little better organized, according to Monday’s 5 a.m. advisory. Tropical Storm Dorian is currently about 225 miles east southeast of Barbados.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.