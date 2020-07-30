Tropical Storm Watch Issued For South Florida As Isaias Expected To Become A Hurricane

By Alex Harris & Michelle Marchante - Miami Herald 23 minutes ago
  • Tropical Storm Isaias
South Florida is now under a tropical storm watch, and the National Hurricane Center predicts Isaias will approach Florida and the Bahamas as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday.

As of the 5 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Isaias has nearly finished crossing over the mountains of Hispaniola, and it remains a fast and broad storm that has flooded roads and homes in Puerto Rico and blown roofs away in Haiti.

Officials ordered a tropical storm watch from Ocean Reef northward to Sebastian Inlet Thursday afternoon, and current National Hurricane Center predictions call for tropical-storm-force winds to reach Florida on Saturday.

