Tropical Storm Watch Issued For South Florida As Isaias Expected To Become A Hurricane

South Florida is now under a tropical storm watch, and the National Hurricane Center predicts Isaias will approach Florida and the Bahamas as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday.

As of the 5 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Isaias has nearly finished crossing over the mountains of Hispaniola, and it remains a fast and broad storm that has flooded roads and homes in Puerto Rico and blown roofs away in Haiti.

Officials ordered a tropical storm watch from Ocean Reef northward to Sebastian Inlet Thursday afternoon, and current National Hurricane Center predictions call for tropical-storm-force winds to reach Florida on Saturday.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.